General Dynamics Supplies 10,000th Air Traffic Control Radio for FAA

General Dynamics‘ mission systems business unit has delivered the 10,000th air traffic control radio to the Federal Aviation Administration under the agency’s NEXCOM 2 modernization program.
The company said Friday that the CM-300/350 Voice over Internet Protocol radios were designed to offer communication capacity for air traffic controllers and pilots that fly within the National Airspace System.
The Air Force Special Operations Command, Air Forces in Europe and the U.S. Navy have selected the CM-300/350 V2 radios to succeed aging air traffic control radios and accommodate the expansion of future air traffic management ground infrastructure requirements.
Paul Parent, vice president of radio programs and products for General Dynamics Mission Systems, said that the CM-300/350 V2 radios were designed to meet dynamic communications requirements of ATC, commercial airports, military air stations and range installations.
General Dynamics received the NEXCOM 2 contract in 2012 to deliver certified VHF and UHF radios that will replace outdated ATC and ground-to-air systems.
