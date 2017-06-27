General Dynamics Unit Wins Denmark Armored Patrol Vehicle Supply Contract

Denmark’s defense acquisition and logistic organization has awarded General Dynamics‘ European Land Systems business a contract to supply armored patrol vehicles to the Danish army.
GDELS will deliver an initial batch of 36 EAGLE 4×4 vehicles in 2018 in support of Denmark’s APV program, General Dynamics said Monday.
The contract includes options for the company to provide electronic warfare, support and reconnaissance variants of the light armored wheeled vehicle.
EAGLE is designed to support command and liaison, artillery forward observation, police and special forces operations as well as helps protect crew members from mine, improvised explosive device and ballistic threats.
The vehicle is a joint offering of GDELS and its Switzerland-based subsidiary Mowag.
