Gryphon Technologies has won a potential seven-year, $57.7 million contract from the Missile Defense Agency to support integration work on the Sea-Based X-Band Radar mission.
The Defense Department said Thursday that Gryphon will provide communication operations and support services to MDA’s SBX strategic mission under the cost-plus-incentive-fee contract.
SBX Radar is built as part of the country’s Ballistic Missile Defense System and designed to help combatant commands acquire, discriminate and track flight characteristics of ballistic missile threats.
MDA received two bids for the contract via a competitive acquisition process and obligated $4 million at the time of award from its fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds.
Gryphon will perform work in Huntsville, Alabama, and Honolulu, Hawaii, through June 14, 2024.
Gryphon to Support MDA’s Sea-Based Radar Mission Under $58M Contract
Gryphon Technologies has won a potential seven-year, $57.7 million contract from the Missile Defense Agency to support integration work on the Sea-Based X-Band Radar mission.
The Defense Department said Thursday that Gryphon will provide communication operations and support services to MDA’s SBX strategic mission under the cost-plus-incentive-fee contract.
SBX Radar is built as part of the country’s Ballistic Missile Defense System and designed to help combatant commands acquire, discriminate and track flight characteristics of ballistic missile threats.
MDA received two bids for the contract via a competitive acquisition process and obligated $4 million at the time of award from its fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds.
Gryphon will perform work in Huntsville, Alabama, and Honolulu, Hawaii, through June 14, 2024.