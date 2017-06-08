Hexagon US Federal, an independent subsidiary of Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure‘s U.S. federal business, has received a five-year blanket purchase agreement from the U.S. Geological Survey to provide a range of geospatial products and services to the Interior Department.
The contract covers Hexagon software and associated software maintenance, including products that support spatial modeling, point cloud extraction, image classification, photogrammetry and radar analysis, Hexagon U.S. Federal said Monday.
The BPA will provide technology access to DOI organizations such as USGS; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Reinforcement; National Park Service; and the bureaus of Indian Affairs, Land Management and Reclamation.
The product suite includes the ERDAS IMAGINE remote sensing platform, which works to aid image analysis using one software application.
Hexagon US Federal Awarded Interior Dept Geospatial Tech BPA
