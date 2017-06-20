HighPoint Global announced Tuesday that it has named Cal Shintani to its executive team as Chief Growth Officer. In his new role, Shintani will lead the development and execution of HighPoint’s growth strategy. He will oversee business development, capture, as well as mergers and acquisitions.
“As we continue to help our customers improve their interactions with citizens, we are looking for ways to expand our work beyond traditional citizen experience contracts into all of the areas that are part of the digital experience with an organization,” said HighPoint CEO, Ben Lanius. “Cal’s role is to uncover these opportunities to expand our footprint with current customers as well as new ones to further the impact we can have on improving citizen experience with government.”
Shintani has 30 years experience in the government technology industry, most recently serving as Chief Growth officer at Oceus Networks. He has served in business development and growth roles and has also held P&L responsibilities at companies including CACI, Gray Hawk Systems, BTG, Veridian, and Unisys.
“I am very excited to join the HighPoint team,” said Shintani. “The work of this team is critical to the government’s transformation to a digital-first enterprise that is responsive to the needs of its constituents. I’m looking forward to helping grow the business as well as the influence of the citizen-first mentality practiced by the company.”
Shintani is an ACT-IAC Fellow and has served as Industry Chair of the ACT-IAC Voyagers Mentor-Protégé program. He is also a member of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA). Shintani earned his Masters in National Security Studies from Georgetown University.
Shintani is an honor graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a former nuclear submarine officer.
HighPoint Global Names Cal Shintani Chief Growth Officer
