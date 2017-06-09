Hortonworks, ViON Subsidiary Partner to Offer Big Data Analytics-as-a-Service Platform

Hortonworks and ViON‘s Ascolta subsidiary have teamed up to offer big data analytics in an appliance-like or as-a-service deployment.
The joint offering integrates Ascolta’s analytics platform with the Hortonworks Data Platform to provide support for federal, state and local agencies as well as commercial organizations, Ascolta said Thursday.
“As data volume dramatically increases, organizations need access to tools that allow them to quickly gain value and understanding from their data without adding complexity,” said ViON President and CEO Tom Frana.
Shaun Bierweiler, vice president of Hortonworks’ U.S. public sector business, said the partnership seeks to combine ViON’s 37 years of hardware and support experience with Ascolta’s platform and managed services to provide big data analytics to government clients.
Ascolta developed its pre-configured platform to help reduce the time it takes for customers to ingest data as well as install and configure an analytics tool.
Hortonworks HDP is based on the Apache Hadoop platform that works to manage data at rest, analyze information and power applications.
