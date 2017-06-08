Information technology company BMC has consolidated its U.S. federal reseller ecosystem under a single distribution channel led by government IT distributor immixGroup.
BMC said Wednesday the new strategy is designed to give resellers access to contract vehicles and market intelligence as well as open new channels and streamline procurement.
ImmixGroup became BMC’s federal distributor in March and has since added existing federal resellers for BMC under the distribution program.
“The demand for digital modernization and transformation requires a new approach that optimizes our federal channel, extending our reach with resellers who are already supporting agencies we have yet to fully serve,” said Kevin Orr, vice president of BMC’s federal business.
Orr added that immixGroup will serve as BMC’s integrated distribution and sales team that will equip resellers with intelligence needed to do business with government customers.
ImmixGroup to Serve as BMC’s US Federal Distributor
