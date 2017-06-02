In-Q-Tel, Evident.io Forge Cloud-Based Security Platform Devt Partnership

In-Q-Tel has partnered with Evident.io to help the Pleasanton, California-based technology company further develop a compliance automation and security platform designed to help U.S. intelligence agencies secure their data infrastructure in Amazon Web Services public cloud environments.
The company’s Evident Security Platform is an agent-less system that is built on AWS’ application programming interfaces and works to automate security operations and implement compliance policies for public cloud platforms through a common dashboard, Evident.io said Thursday.
Evident.io will receive a strategic investment from IQT to advance development work on ESP.
George Hoyem, managing partner of investments at IQT, said Evident.io’s ESP tool works to help AWS clients “ensure compliant configurations and policy settings across thousands of accounts and all AWS services.”
“The ability to manage and track security compliance within a dynamic and highly elastic cloud compute environment like AWS is a capability gap that Evident.io helps satisfy for IQT partners,” Hoyem added.
Evident.io operates with support from GV, Bain Capital Ventures, Venrock and True Ventures.
