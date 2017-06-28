InfoZen has opened a new 31,000-square-foot facility in Bethesda, Maryland, to support the delivery of DevOps and agile development support services to federal agencies.
The $2 million facility is part of the expansion of the company’s corporate headquarters in Bethesda and will house a new training space and at least 250 employees that specialize in agile development and DevOps, InfoZen said Tuesday.
The firm plans to use the facility as a venue for its DevOps University to train and develop information technology talent in support of government IT modernization efforts.
The company also recruited over 120 employees in the past 12 months as part of its expansion.
InfoZen unveiled the new facility nine months after it received a potential $208 million contract to help the Department of Homeland Security carry out its Support Platform Engineering and DevOps Integration program.
InfoZen Expands Maryland HQ to Support Agile Devt, DevOps Services Delivery
