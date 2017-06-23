Insitu, a subsidiary of Boeing, has integrated a 50-megapixel camera onto the ScanEagle unmanned aerial vehicle to help offer high accuracy photogrammetric aerial imagery and broad area surveillance capacity.
The company said Thursday that the imagery payload is part of Insitu’s INEXA Solutions suite of remote sensing products and services that work to help enterprise clients conduct gas, mining and oil operations.
Insitu noted that the HAP-equipped ScanEagle system will be used to survey broad areas and conduct operations beyond visual line of sight.
Jon Damush, vice president and general manager of Insitu Commercial, said that the company has committed to the development of new technologies with the use of Insitu’s technology experience and Boeing’s aviation system development experience.
Insitu offers aerial remote sensing technologies designed to gather, analyze and disseminate information on broad areas to support clients’ business decision making tasks.
Insitu Integrates High Accuracy Photogrammetry Payload on ScanEagle UAV for Broad Area Surveillance
