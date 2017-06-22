Cisco has selected Iron Bow to help market a cloud-based technology platform for collaboration and communications in the federal sector.
Iron Bow said Tuesday it will start to offer Cisco’s instant messaging, voice and video conferencing and web messaging services as part of the Hosted Collaboration Solution for Government.
HCS-G received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification in April and is designed to help government employees communicate with co-workers, colleagues, partners and citizens.
“Iron Bow was nominated as one of the select few channel partners to participate in our HCS-G program because of their experience in the federal marketplace,” said Shannon Leininger, federal civilian operation leader at Cisco.
Rene LaVigne, president and CEO of Iron Bow, said the company also seeks to help government customers address technology risks with the hosted collaboration platform.
Iron Bow to Offer Cisco Hosted Collaboration Platform to Federal Customers
Cisco has selected Iron Bow to help market a cloud-based technology platform for collaboration and communications in the federal sector.
Iron Bow said Tuesday it will start to offer Cisco’s instant messaging, voice and video conferencing and web messaging services as part of the Hosted Collaboration Solution for Government.
HCS-G received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification in April and is designed to help government employees communicate with co-workers, colleagues, partners and citizens.
“Iron Bow was nominated as one of the select few channel partners to participate in our HCS-G program because of their experience in the federal marketplace,” said Shannon Leininger, federal civilian operation leader at Cisco.
Rene LaVigne, president and CEO of Iron Bow, said the company also seeks to help government customers address technology risks with the hosted collaboration platform.