Ken Asbury
CACI International will carry out automated testing system support services for the U.S. Air Force‘s 309th electronics maintenance group under a five-year, $94 million contract awarded in May.
The company said Monday it will integrate, update and consolidate computer-based analytical software tools, database repositories, test fixtures, test program sets and associated network communications for aircraft as part of the service branch’s Automated Test System Sustainment Initiative.
CACI President and CEO Ken Asbury said the contract will expand the size and scope of CACI’s work under the Air Force’s ATSSI effort.
“We are committed to helping our nation’s aerospace weapon systems deploy on schedule, on budget and on mission,” added Asbury, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
The contract represents continuing and new work for the company’s logistics and material readiness business.
Ken Asbury: CACI to Support Air Force Test Systems Under $94M Contract
