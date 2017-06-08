Kratos Division Lands Drone Delivery Order With US Govt Agency

A Kratos Defense and Security Solutions division has secured an order to supply six unmanned aircraft systems to an unnamed U.S. government customer.
Steve Fendley, president of unmanned systems division at Kratos, said in a statement released Tuesday the company will work to meet the country’s national security needs through the order.
Kratos’ unmanned systems division designs, produces and delivers target drone platforms and jet-powered autonomous aerial tactical systems.
