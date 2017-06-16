The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a supplemental type certificate to L3 Technologies‘ modified digital avionics and cockpit for the AT-802L Longsword aircraft.
The certification allows L3 to equip the missionized aircraft with a cockpit that consists of a Garmin G600 glass panel system, air data computer, attitude/heading reference system, digital intercommunication system, dual-screen displays and the Electronic Standby Instrument System, said Thursday.
L3 Chairman and CEO Michael Strianese said Longsword is designed to perform ISR missions for more than eight hours and carry a heavy payload.
The company also obtained an STC and a military type certification for the AT-802L aircraft in 2016 that apply to flight operations above 22,000 feet and civil avionics and military electro-optical/infrared, data link and communications equipment.
L3 and Air Tractor jointly developed the aircraft for ISR and light strike missions.
L3 Gets FAA Supplemental Type Certificate for ‘Longsword’ Digital Avionics, Cockpit
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a supplemental type certificate to L3 Technologies‘ modified digital avionics and cockpit for the AT-802L Longsword aircraft.
The certification allows L3 to equip the missionized aircraft with a cockpit that consists of a Garmin G600 glass panel system, air data computer, attitude/heading reference system, digital intercommunication system, dual-screen displays and the Electronic Standby Instrument System, said Thursday.
L3 Chairman and CEO Michael Strianese said Longsword is designed to perform ISR missions for more than eight hours and carry a heavy payload.
The company also obtained an STC and a military type certification for the AT-802L aircraft in 2016 that apply to flight operations above 22,000 feet and civil avionics and military electro-optical/infrared, data link and communications equipment.
L3 and Air Tractor jointly developed the aircraft for ISR and light strike missions.