A team of Leidos and AT&T has received a task order from the Defense Information Systems Agency to help transform the Department of Defense Information Network to a software-based network.
Leidos said Monday the team will engineer and deploy software-defined networking controller technology into DoDIN’s backbone under the task order.
The technology uses an AT&T-built open framework that supports the automation of network services and serve as foundation for a complete software-defined enterprise, Leidos added.
Anthony Robbins
“Software-defined networking is changing how enterprises connect and conduct their business,” said Anthony Robbins, vice president of the defense segment at AT&T’s global public sector arm.
Robbins added the AT&T-Leidos partnership aims to help DISA evolve its network in support of national defense.
Leidos-AT&T Team to Help DoD Implement Software-Based Network
