Leidos and Cray have formed a partnership to develop and sell multilevel security platforms designed to help commercial and federal agency clients protect their information technology systems from cyber threats.
The strategic alliance covers MLS platforms such as the Cray CS cluster supercomputer series, Cray said Wednesday.
Cray’s CS cluster supercomputers are designed to manage large-scale analytics, machine learning, research and simulation workloads and have parallel file systems and flexible node configurations.
Fred Kohout, senior vice president of products and chief marketing officer at Cray, said the company expects its partnership with Leidos to result in the development of a “go-to-market strategy” to deliver distributed memory cluster-based MLS systems built to help government and industry clients meet their supercomputing and data separation requirements.
Both companies expect the MLS platforms to help customers manage risks, facilitate data access through a single environment, consolidate several computing systems and streamline systems implementation.
Leidos, Cray Forge Multilevel Security Tech Devt Partnership; Fred Kohout Comments
