Leidos has launched a managed cybersecurity service offering intended to help security teams detect threats before a breach occurs.
The company said Tuesday its Managed Detection and Response service works to identify malicious threats, analyze intrusions and provide intelligence-based actionable guidance to support future prevention efforts.
MDR seeks to discover threats at the delivery, exploit, install or command and control stage as well as shorten the time it takes to find threats to “0 days.”
Mark Sherman, Leidos managed services director, said the company aims to increase clients’ situational awareness and reduce business risk exposure.
Leidos’ security analysts and National Security Agency-accredited incident response teams will provide expertise to help identify and mitigate attacks through the service.
The company will also integrate customers’ existing technology as part of the service delivery.
Leidos Unveils Managed Threat Detection Service
