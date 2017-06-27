Lena Furci: Battelle to Help Update Army’s Combat Support Equipment

Battelle has received a five-year, $20 million contract to help the U.S. Army update and address sustainment challenges related to its military support technologies.
The nonprofit company said Monday it will carry out work for the service branch’s Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center.
Warren, Michigan-based TARDEC develops and sustains critical equipment the Defense Department deploys to military operations.
Lena Furci, manager of Battelle’s mission and defense technologies, integrated and unmanned systems business line, said the contract offers an opportunity for the company to assist the government in efforts to modernize construction equipment, bridges, fuel and water systems.
Furci added the systems are designed to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of U.S. warfighters.
Battelle has conducted research and development of biofuel products, customized hardware, advanced materials and energy, water purification and vehicle systems.
