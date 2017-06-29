LiquidPiston has received a $3 million rapid innovation fund from the U.S. Army to support the development of a new portable compact artillery power system (CAPS).
LiquidPiston Awarded Army Funds to Develop Portable Power System for Howitzer M777 Artillery Units
LiquidPiston has received a $3 million rapid innovation fund from the U.S. Army to support the development of a new portable compact artillery power system (CAPS).
The company said Wednesday that the CAPS offering will power the service branch’s Howitzer M777 digital fire control system and help the Army prolong mission duration as well as cut fuel consumption, heat and noise signatures of digitized towed howitzers.
HDT Expedition Systems and General Atomics will also support the project team that will offer the CAPS system for the Army’s artillery weapon.
“Military equipment, both tactical and non-tactical, is increasingly electrified and computerized, and there is a significant need for compact, efficient, and high-quality power generation,” said Eugene Conner, member of the Army Program Manager’s Office for Towed Artillery Systems.
Alexander Shklonik, CEO and co-founder of LiquidPiston, said that the RIF award provides an opportunity for the company to showcase its X-engine and high efficiency hybrid thermodynamic cycle offerings designed to replace bulkier military generators.