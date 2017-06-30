Lockheed Martin‘s venture capital arm has made a strategic investment in Terran Orbital as both companies aim to advance development of nanosatellite technology.
Lockheed said Thursday it will obtain an equity stake in Irvine, California-based Terran as part of the cash and in-kind investment deal.
The two companies previously worked to support multiple Defense Department and NASA missions.
Chris Moran, executive director and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures, said Terran brings customer relationships across civil, military and commercial sectors to the partnership.
Lockheed has invested in early-stage companies focused on technologies such as autonomous systems, robotics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, electronics and sensor systems through the company’s VC fund.
Lockheed Invests in Nanosatellite Company Terran Orbital
Lockheed Martin‘s venture capital arm has made a strategic investment in Terran Orbital as both companies aim to advance development of nanosatellite technology.
Lockheed said Thursday it will obtain an equity stake in Irvine, California-based Terran as part of the cash and in-kind investment deal.
The two companies previously worked to support multiple Defense Department and NASA missions.
Chris Moran, executive director and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures, said Terran brings customer relationships across civil, military and commercial sectors to the partnership.
Lockheed has invested in early-stage companies focused on technologies such as autonomous systems, robotics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, electronics and sensor systems through the company’s VC fund.