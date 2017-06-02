The U.S. National Guard has received the first of four Lockheed Martin-developed fixed-wing personnel recovery aircraft that will support operations in Alaska and the Pacific Theater.
Lockheed said Thursday that the HC-130J aircraft will help users respond to disaster scenarios, evacuate aeromedical personnel, support humanitarian outreach programs, disseminate aviation advisories and perform security cooperation missions.
HC-130J, which will succeed the HC-130N/P aircraft, will also aid airdrop, airland, forward-area ground refueling and helicopter air-to-air refueling missions.
The 211th Rescue Squadron of the 176th Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska will operate the HC-130J aircraft.
“The delivery of this HC-130J Combat King II represents a new era for both the Air National Guard and the Alaska Guard,” said George Shultz, vice president and general manager of air mobility and maritime missions at Lockheed Martin.
Shultz said that the aircraft will offer new capacities designed to help airmen perform search and rescue operations.
Lockheed Martin Delivers HC-130J Personnel Recovery Aircraft to National Guard
The U.S. National Guard has received the first of four Lockheed Martin-developed fixed-wing personnel recovery aircraft that will support operations in Alaska and the Pacific Theater.
Lockheed said Thursday that the HC-130J aircraft will help users respond to disaster scenarios, evacuate aeromedical personnel, support humanitarian outreach programs, disseminate aviation advisories and perform security cooperation missions.
HC-130J, which will succeed the HC-130N/P aircraft, will also aid airdrop, airland, forward-area ground refueling and helicopter air-to-air refueling missions.
The 211th Rescue Squadron of the 176th Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska will operate the HC-130J aircraft.
“The delivery of this HC-130J Combat King II represents a new era for both the Air National Guard and the Alaska Guard,” said George Shultz, vice president and general manager of air mobility and maritime missions at Lockheed Martin.
Shultz said that the aircraft will offer new capacities designed to help airmen perform search and rescue operations.