Lockheed Martin has chosen Harris to update mission system avionics systems used on the F-35 Lightning II aircraft in support of a program that aims to boost the platform’s data storage, display processing and throughput capacity.
Harris said Monday that it will offer Aircraft Memory System and Panoramic Cockpit Display Electronic Units based on open architecture and commercial off-the-shelf technologies as part of the Technology Refresh #3 program.
AMS will support the mass storage capacity of the F-35 aircraft avionics subsystems while the PCD EU will provide its processing capacity to aid the cockpit’s panoramic head-down display.
Ed Zoiss, president of Harris’ electronic systems business unit, said that the company invests on the research and development of future open system avionics technologies.
Harris will begin the technology development phase of the project in June and a system qualification phase will begin in early 2019.
Lockheed Martin Taps Harris to Update F-35 Mission System Avionics; Ed Zoiss Comments
