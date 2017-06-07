Elbit Systems‘ U.S. arm has received a contract to build a cockpit display replacement unit for Lockheed Martin-built F-35 aircraft.
Elbit Systems of America will develop a panoramic cockpit display as part of the fighter program’s Technology Refresh 3, the company said Tuesday.
Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said the company is committed to supporting customers and pilots who use the firm’s equipment to carry out missions.
Rockwell Collins and Elbit Systems of America supply helmet mounted displays for F-35 pilots via a joint venture known as Rockwell Collins ESA Vision Systems.
Elbit Systems of America manufactures touch screens, smart and head-up display, night vision and virtual embedded training systems designed to increase pilots’ situational awareness.
Lockheed Taps Elbit Systems’ US Subsidiary for F-35 Cockpit Display Replacement
Elbit Systems‘ U.S. arm has received a contract to build a cockpit display replacement unit for Lockheed Martin-built F-35 aircraft.
Elbit Systems of America will develop a panoramic cockpit display as part of the fighter program’s Technology Refresh 3, the company said Tuesday.
Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said the company is committed to supporting customers and pilots who use the firm’s equipment to carry out missions.
Rockwell Collins and Elbit Systems of America supply helmet mounted displays for F-35 pilots via a joint venture known as Rockwell Collins ESA Vision Systems.
Elbit Systems of America manufactures touch screens, smart and head-up display, night vision and virtual embedded training systems designed to increase pilots’ situational awareness.