Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $26.6 million contract to produce 8,973 laser guided training rounds and refurbish 3,411 government-furnished metal containers for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.
The Defense Department said Thursday the full obligated amount at the time of award is from the fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2017 procurement ammunition funds of both service branches.
Lockheed updated its LGTR technology to emulate the guidance system, envelope and flight characteristics of the Paveway II Laser Guided Bomb.
The Enhanced LGTR platform works to help aircrews practice tactics to deliver weapons against airborne-lased tactical targets in a real-mission environment.
Lockheed to Supply Laser Guided Training Rounds, Metal Containers to Navy, Marine Corps
