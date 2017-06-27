Tom Romeo
Maximus has partnered with Interactions to offer a virtual assistant technology designed to help federal agencies communicate with citizens they serve.
The Maximus Intelligent Assistant platform works to facilitate transactions such as general inquiries, appeal status, benefits eligibility, program awareness, authentication, registration and enrollment via a phone, text or the web, Maximus said Tuesday.
Interactions’ artificial intelligence-based Adaptive Understanding technology powers the new product offering.
Tom Romeo, president and general manager of Maximus’ federal business, said that many federal leaders seek new approaches to manage customer service and customer satisfaction.
Romeo, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, added the Maximus-Interactions partnership aims to apply both firms’ experience delivering customer service technologies in efforts to introduce virtual assistants into the federal market.
Maximus, Interactions Unveil Virtual Assistant Tech Offering for Federal Sector; Tom Romeo Comments
