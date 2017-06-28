MicroAutomation and Unify have partnered to implement an updated 9-1-1 system for emergency communications at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The Defense Information Systems Agency‘s Joint Interoperability Test Command re-certified MicroAutomation’s CallCenter Millennium platform to operate with Unify’s OpenScape Voice product, Unify said Tuesday.
Following the JITC certification, Unify received a contract to update Tinker AFB’s 9-1-1 center using Next Generation 9-1-1 features and standards.
NG9-1-1 systems feature internet protocol-based technology built to receive data from a wider range of devices and media as well as locate callers more accurately than legacy 9-1-1 platforms.
OpenScape Voice is a session initiation protocol-based voice platform designed to meet NG9-1-1 requirements.
MicroAutomation-Unify Team to Help Update 9-1-1 System at Tinker Air Force Base
MicroAutomation and Unify have partnered to implement an updated 9-1-1 system for emergency communications at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The Defense Information Systems Agency‘s Joint Interoperability Test Command re-certified MicroAutomation’s CallCenter Millennium platform to operate with Unify’s OpenScape Voice product, Unify said Tuesday.
Following the JITC certification, Unify received a contract to update Tinker AFB’s 9-1-1 center using Next Generation 9-1-1 features and standards.
NG9-1-1 systems feature internet protocol-based technology built to receive data from a wider range of devices and media as well as locate callers more accurately than legacy 9-1-1 platforms.
OpenScape Voice is a session initiation protocol-based voice platform designed to meet NG9-1-1 requirements.