National Government Services has received a potential five-year, $4 million contract to help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention process healthcare-related payments in support of the survivors and first responders of the 2001 World Trade Center attacks in New York.
NGS said Monday it issues healthcare and pharmacy payments to the medical services providers of 77,000 individuals affected by the 2001 attack on WTC and other sites in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The company originally secured the contract in 2011 to serve as the payment contractor of the WTC program.
NGS generates electronic and paper check payments using an accounting system that is modified according to needs of CDC and the Department for Health and Human Services.
The contract also requires NGS to reconcile the WTC bank account as well as process and mail 1099 tax forms associated with payments made through the program.
NGS has handled almost 60,000 transactions and issued more than $700 million in payments to affected individuals under the contract.
National Government Services to Extend CDC Healthcare Payment Processing Support
National Government Services has received a potential five-year, $4 million contract to help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention process healthcare-related payments in support of the survivors and first responders of the 2001 World Trade Center attacks in New York.
NGS said Monday it issues healthcare and pharmacy payments to the medical services providers of 77,000 individuals affected by the 2001 attack on WTC and other sites in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The company originally secured the contract in 2011 to serve as the payment contractor of the WTC program.
NGS generates electronic and paper check payments using an accounting system that is modified according to needs of CDC and the Department for Health and Human Services.
The contract also requires NGS to reconcile the WTC bank account as well as process and mail 1099 tax forms associated with payments made through the program.
NGS has handled almost 60,000 transactions and issued more than $700 million in payments to affected individuals under the contract.