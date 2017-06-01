The Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Corona division plans to award a sole-source contract to Rockwell Collins to update the U.S. Navy‘s 721S radios and supply 721SR units.
A FedBizOpps notice published Tuesday says the service branch intends to use a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for the radio procurement and upgrade efforts.
NSWC Corona wants Rockwell Collins to supply commercial 721S radios to replace fielded UHF/VHF radios that are obsolete and cannot be modernized.
NSWC Corona will accept the company’s response to a previously issued pre-solicitation notice through June 14.
721S radios are designed to operate on very high frequency/ultra high frequency bands and aid long-range communications in congested operational environments.
Navy Plans Radio Supply, Upgrade IDIQ Award to Rockwell Collins
