BAE Systems‘ technology solutions and services business has won a potential $36.2 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to provide wargame support services to the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory.
The Defense Department said Thursday the contractor will provide assessment, execution, planning and research services intended to help MCWL implement the Expeditionary Warrior series and other wargames.
The Marine Corps Systems Command received three bids for the contract and obligated $1.2 million in fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.
Work will occur at Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia, through June 30, 2022.
Navy Taps BAE Unit for Marine Wargame Support Services
