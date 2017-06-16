A subsidiary of enterprise software developer NICE has applied for Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for a cloud-based contact center software platform under the sponsorship of a government agency.
NICE inContact Seeks FedRAMP Authorization for Customer Interaction Platform
A subsidiary of enterprise software developer NICE has applied for Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for a cloud-based contact center software platform under the sponsorship of a government agency.
NICE inContact said Thursday it aims to deliver Customer Interaction Cloud software to customer agencies that seek to replace their on-premises platforms or implement contact center technology for the first time.
InContact is currently integrating additional security features such as external authentication to its contact center technology as part of the FedRAMP certification process.
The company expects to obtain authorization to operate for its cloud platform by August.