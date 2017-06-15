The National Institute of Standards and Technology has selected 33 projects to research and develop broadband communications tools designed for public safety operations through multiyear grants worth $38.5 million combined.
NIST selected the projects after the evaluation of 162 proposals from industry, academia and other organizations both in the U.S. and overseas as part of the Public Safety Innovation Accelerator Program, the agency said Tuesday.
The R&D projects seek to advance the development of communication tools for first responders and span five technology areas that include public safety analytics, mission critical voice, resilient systems, research and prototyping platforms and location-based services.
Grant recipients include:
- Carnegie Mellon University
- Cornell University
- George Washington University
- Harris Corp.
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Michigan Technological University
- New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness
- New York University
- Prominent Edge
- Software Radio Systems
- Sonim Technologies
- Southern Methodist University
- Spectronn
- Texas A&M Engineering Experiments Station
- TRX Systems
- Universidad del Pais Vasco/Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea
- University of California in Irvine and Riverside
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Colorado
- University of Houston
- University of Michigan
- University of Oxford
- University of Southern California
- University of Virginia
- University of Washington
- Vencore Labs
- Voxel51
- Western Fire Chiefs Association
NIST Picks 33 Research Projects to Advance Communication Tech Devt for First Responders
The National Institute of Standards and Technology has selected 33 projects to research and develop broadband communications tools designed for public safety operations through multiyear grants worth $38.5 million combined.
NIST selected the projects after the evaluation of 162 proposals from industry, academia and other organizations both in the U.S. and overseas as part of the Public Safety Innovation Accelerator Program, the agency said Tuesday.
The R&D projects seek to advance the development of communication tools for first responders and span five technology areas that include public safety analytics, mission critical voice, resilient systems, research and prototyping platforms and location-based services.
Grant recipients include: