The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released a request for quotation for a potential one-year contract to provide web-based space situational awareness products and services to facilitate conjunction analysis related to space debris and satellites in low-Earth orbit.
NOAA said in a FedBizOpps notice posted Monday it will award a small business set-aside contract for the procurement that covers data processing status bar, automated notification service, on-demand plotting, automated maneuver planning, course of action matrix and online- and telephone-based technical support.
Subscription for online space situational awareness tools and services will cover several NOAA satellites that include Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites 13-17, Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership satellite, Joint Polar Satellite System-1, Defense Meteorological Satellite Program F14-F19 satellites and NOAA 15, 18 and 19 satellites.
The performance period will run from July 1 through June 30, 2018.
The agency also listed several conjunction analysis features for the proposed acquisition such as data content, operational collision risk management, statistical features, graphics, reporting and contingency features.
NOAA will accept quotes from potential offerors through June 29.
NOAA Issues Web-Based Space Situational Awareness Service RFQ
