Northrop Grumman and Atlas Elektronik‘s U.K. subsidiary have jointly demonstrated an unmanned mine hunting system during the Belgian Defense Technology and Industry Day trials in Zeebrugge, Belgium.
Northrop said Monday its AQS-24B mine hunting sensor was integrated with Atlas Elektronik UK‘s ARCIMS unmanned surface vessel during the tests.
Alan Lytle, vice president of undersea systems at Northrop’s mission systems business unit, said the demonstration sought to validate that unmanned systems combined with certain payloads can carry out high-speed mine countermeasure operations; reduce mine clearance time; and protect naval personnel.
The trial is a follow-on to a similar operation during the 2016 Unmanned Warrior training exercise in Scotland, Northrop noted.
Atlas Elektronik’s ARCIMS USV works to support various missions such as minesweeping, mine hunting and disposal, coastal surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, hydrography, maritime security and force protection.
Northrop, Atlas Elektronik Showcase Unmanned Mine Hunting Tech
