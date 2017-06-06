Northrop Extends Supply Chain Agreement With Australian Govt

Nothrop Grumman‘s Australia-based subsidiary and the government of Australia have renewed their global supply chain agreement for another three years.
The company said Sunday the agreement aims to give Australian companies access to military and commercial opportunities within Northrop’s global supply chain.
Ian Irving, CEO of Northrop Grumman Australia, said the partnership will help the Australian government meet objectives outlined in the 2016 Defense White Paper and Defense Industrial Policy Statement.
Irving added Northrop will also offer mentorship and training support for Australian small and medium enterprises under the GSC agreement.
