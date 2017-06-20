Oracle has secured a six-month, $11.2 million task order to support the development of an integrated technology platform for the U.S. Marine Corps to manage the service branch’s logistics operation.
The Defense Department said Monday the company will also provide sustainment and maintenance services for the Global Combat Support System – Marine Corps Logistics Chain Management.
GCSS-MC/LCM is designed to offer Marines a single source of data related to supply, maintenance, transportation, health and engineering services, according to Oracle.
Ninety-two percent of contract work will occur in Quantico, Virginia, and the remaining eight percent in Reston, Virginia.
The Marine Corps obligated $11.2 million at the time of award from its fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
Oracle to Help Develop, Sustain Marine Logistics System
