Orbital ATK has partnered with the U.S. Air Force to determine opportunities to address design, fabrication, repair and inspection of composite aerostructures of military aircraft.
Orbital ATK said Tuesday it will also collaborate with the service branch to facilitate future aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul activities at the Air Force Ogden Air Logistics Complex and the company’s aerospace structures division in Clearfield, Utah, under the public-private partnership agreement.
Steve Earl, vice president and general manager of Orbital ATK’s aerospace structures division, said the partnership with OO-ALC seeks to build up national security, advance soldiers’ safety and optimize complimentary capabilities of both organizations.
Since the 1950s, Orbital ATK has been designing and fabricating filament rocket motor cases and other composite structures for Lockheed Martin-built F-35 Lightning II fighter jets and commercial aircraft such as Airbus’ A-350 and Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner planes.
Orbital ATK, Air Force Enter Composite Aerostructure Fabrication, Repair Partnership
