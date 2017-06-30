The U.S. government has awarded Orbital ATK a contract to provide repair services for Iraq’s trainer aircraft.
The contract covers the Iraqi air force’s five Cessna Caravans and 12 Cessna 172 Skyhawk planes, Orbital ATK said Thursday.
Cary Ralston, vice president and general manager of defense electronic systems division at Orbital ATK’s defense systems group, said the contract award seeks to reflect the contractor logistics support team’s technical capability and commitment to clients.
Orbital ATK has provided the Iraqi air force with five TC-208B trainer aircraft, three RC-208B reconnaissance planes and three AC-208B armed aircraft since 2007 as well as logistics, student training support and in-country maintenance for Caravan aircraft.
The AC-208 Eliminator plane is the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of Special Mission Aircraft.
Orbital ATK to Repair Iraq’s Trainer Aircraft Under US Contract
The U.S. government has awarded Orbital ATK a contract to provide repair services for Iraq’s trainer aircraft.
The contract covers the Iraqi air force’s five Cessna Caravans and 12 Cessna 172 Skyhawk planes, Orbital ATK said Thursday.
Cary Ralston, vice president and general manager of defense electronic systems division at Orbital ATK’s defense systems group, said the contract award seeks to reflect the contractor logistics support team’s technical capability and commitment to clients.
Orbital ATK has provided the Iraqi air force with five TC-208B trainer aircraft, three RC-208B reconnaissance planes and three AC-208B armed aircraft since 2007 as well as logistics, student training support and in-country maintenance for Caravan aircraft.
The AC-208 Eliminator plane is the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of Special Mission Aircraft.