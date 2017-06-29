Orbital ATK has opened a 60,000-square-foot engineering facility next to the company’s satellite assembly and testing hub in Gilbert, Arizona.
The company said Wednesday it aims to create 155 full-time positions over the next five years through the expansion project that will increase Orbital ATK’s total footprint in Arizona to nearly 850,000 square feet.
Rick Kettner, Orbital ATK’s Gilbert site director, said the expanded facility will allow for deep collaboration between the company’s engineering and production teams.
The project was completed within a 16-month period.
Orbital ATK’s satellite manufacturing facility currently supports production of Iridium‘s NEXT satellites as well as NASA‘s Ionospheric Connection Explorer and Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation Satellite.
More than 1,900 employees work at the company’s three facilities in Gilbert, Mesa and Chandler.
Orbital ATK Opens Satellite Engineering Facility in Arizona; Rick Kettner Comments
