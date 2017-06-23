Orbital ATK has installed and tested an acoustic hostile-fire indication system on a fixed-wing aircraft that was configured to perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
ShotFinder was integrated onto a Cessna-built Grand Caravan aircraft to collect data in various operating missions as part of the test, Orbital ATK said Wednesday.
Orbital ATK developed the warning system with Scientific Applications and Research Associates through the use of supersonic shock waves and muzzle blast from the weapon.
Cary Ralston, vice president and general manager of the defense electronic systems division at Orbital ATK’s defense systems group, said the company found during previous tests that the system could determine incoming enemy-arms fires when used on rotary-wing platforms.
ShotFinder works to identify and locate anti-aircraft artillery, rocket-propelled grenade and small-arms fire threats.
The system is designed to also generate a low rate of false alarm and transmit a directional warning to pilots in real time, Orbital ATK added.
Orbital ATK Tests Hostile-Fire Indication Tech on Fixed-Wing ISR Aircraft
Orbital ATK has installed and tested an acoustic hostile-fire indication system on a fixed-wing aircraft that was configured to perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
ShotFinder was integrated onto a Cessna-built Grand Caravan aircraft to collect data in various operating missions as part of the test, Orbital ATK said Wednesday.
Orbital ATK developed the warning system with Scientific Applications and Research Associates through the use of supersonic shock waves and muzzle blast from the weapon.
Cary Ralston, vice president and general manager of the defense electronic systems division at Orbital ATK’s defense systems group, said the company found during previous tests that the system could determine incoming enemy-arms fires when used on rotary-wing platforms.
ShotFinder works to identify and locate anti-aircraft artillery, rocket-propelled grenade and small-arms fire threats.
The system is designed to also generate a low rate of false alarm and transmit a directional warning to pilots in real time, Orbital ATK added.