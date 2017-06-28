Orbital ATK carried out a live-fire demonstration of its MK44 Bushmaster Chain Gun at the firm’s Bushmaster User Conference held at Big Sandy Range in Arizona.
The weapon system mounted on a General Dynamics-built light armored vehicle and Kongsberg-made protector turret fired 30mm and 40mm rounds against steel panel, adobe and concrete block targets during the demonstration, Orbital ATK said Tuesday.
Orbital ATK also demonstrated its 40mm programmable air-bursting rounds using the MK44 weapon.
“Today’s battlefield call for greater standoff and increased firepower is driving new combat vehicle platforms to include larger guns and advanced ammunition types,” said Dan Olson, vice president and general manager of armament systems division at Orbital ATK’s defense systems group.
The company collaborates with General Dynamics’ land systems business and Kongsberg to update the U.S. Army’s fleet of Stryker vehicles through the integration of a variant of the 30mm MK44 system – XM813 – and Protector MCT-30 turret.
The TV program “GunnyTime with R. Lee Ermey” is scheduled today to feature Orbital ATK’s MK44 Chain Gun and air-bursting munitions as part of its season premiere on Outdoor Channel.
Orbital ATK Uses 30mm, 40mm Ammo to Demo MK44 Bushmaster Chain Gun
