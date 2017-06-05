PAE will work with the U.S. Army to help mentor and train Afghanistan’s national defense and security forces in the field of warehouse support, supply chain management and maintenance under a potential $142 million contract awarded in May.
The Army’s Tank-automotive and Armaments Command awarded the National Maintenance Strategy contract that also covers the delivery of ground equipment and vehicle parts and other logistics support services to Afghan forces, PAE said Thursday.
PAE CEO John Heller said the company will work to leverage its experience in logistics, operations, capacity building and maintenance services to support the U.S. government’s strategic efforts in Afghanistan.
“We look forward to supporting the U.S. Army and U.S. strategic objectives with the development of an organic ANDSF maintenance and sustainment capability,” Heller added.
The company will provide such services across 25 sites in Afghanistan.
PAE to Help US Army Train Afghan Forces in Maintenance, Supply Chain Mgmt
