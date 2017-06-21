Parsons was awarded a contract by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to perform design services for the I-26/US 74/ NC 108 interchange improvements in Polk County, NC, the company announced Tuesday.
The project will provide ramp connections and relieve congestion between westbound I-26 to eastbound US 74 and westbound US 74 to eastbound I-26, as well as modernization of NC 108 from west of Old Highway 19 to the intersection of Walker Road in Columbus.
“Parsons will provide turnkey delivery on an accelerated schedule, which will improve safety and mobility,” said Mike Johnson, Parsons Group President. “We are excited to work with NCDOT on this project.”
Parsons and its team members will be responsible for all final designs, including National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documentation, as well as participation in public involvement activities.
The improvements to the I-26/US 74 ramps are scheduled to open prior to the Federal Equestre Internationale (FEI) World Equestrian Games, which will be held in North Carolina in September 2018.
Parsons Awarded NC Interchange Contract
