Raytheon has worked with the U.S. Army‘s Apache Program Management Office and the U.S. Special Operations Command to test a high-energy laser system aboard an Apache AH-64 attack helicopter.
The company said Monday the HEL system worked to track and direct energy on various targets during the test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
The demonstration sought to provide experimental evidence for the feasibility of integrating a high energy laser platform with a rotary-wing attack aircraft as well as collect data to support the design of future HEL systems.
Art Morrish, vice president of advanced concept and technologies at Raytheon’s space and airborne systems unit, said the company combined its Multi-Spectral Targeting System electro-optical infrared sensor with laser technology to develop the HEL system.
The MTS sensor delivered targeting information, situational awareness and beam control data during the test.
Raytheon, Army, USSOCOM Test High-Energy Laser Aboard Apache Helicopter
