Raytheon Introduces Cyber Protection System; Dave Wajsgras Comments

Raytheon has debuted a cyber protection system with response centers designed to support commercial, defense and intelligence customers.
The company said Monday it built tiered cyber response centers for clients to detect intrusions, analyze networks and respond to security incidents.
Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon’s intelligence, information and services business and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said the company aims to help secure customers’ operations through the cyber protection system.
The system covers test range services, full infrastructure build-out, knowledge transfer and vulnerability analysis services.
Raytheon’s CRCs offer network performance support at the primary, enterprise and national levels that depend on the size and scale of activity of an organization.
