Red River Acquires Natoma Technologies

Red River announced Friday that it has acquired Sacramento, California-based Natoma Technologies, a technical consulting firm and systems integrator specializing in software and application development.
“Red River is extremely impressed with the technical competencies and innovative approach that has made Natoma a go-to choice for custom development solutions for the State of California and others,” said Jeff Sessions, CEO for Red River. “Development has been one of the areas we targeted to add capacity – more often, we find our customer’s big business and mission challenges have software solutions – and now we can engage in that transformational moment.”
“Natoma is excited to become part of Red River, an organization that shares our values and commitment to quality,” said Natoma President and CEO Martin McGartland. “By joining with Red River, we can scale our infrastructure, management team, corporate structure, services and solution offerings to better meet our customers’ technology needs. It will allow us to focus on what we do best: solving complex problems with innovative applications and software solutions.”
Red River currently helps its government clients improve work processes, reduce costs and enhance service levels. The purchase of Natoma continues Red River’s growth strategy, which included the acquisition of Boston-based Accunet Solutions last year. Red River’s contract portfolio is valued at over $125 billion.
The acquisition expands Red River’s technology services offerings to selling and integrating technology infrastructure, developing software, custom applications, lifecycle services and support.
Natoma will operate as Red River’s Enterprise Application Division with McGartland assuming the role of the division’s President, reporting to Red River’s COO Dan McGee.
