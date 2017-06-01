Report: DHS Scraps $1.5B Agile Devt Support Contract Vehicle

The Department of Homeland Security has called off a potential $1.5 billion contract vehicle that was designed to help DHS components procure agile design and development services from small businesses, Federal News Radio reported Wednesday.
The decision to cancel the Flexible Agile Support for the Homeland contract vehicle came following a series of protests filed with the Government Accountability Office.
DHS initially awarded 13 companies spots on the three-year FLASH contract in November 2016 and eight contractors subsequently challenged the award.
Twelve vendors again filed protests with GAO after DHS cut two contractors from the original list of awardees on the small business set-aside procurement vehicle in March as a corrective measure in response to complaints associated with the initial awards.
FLASH vehicle would have covered dev-ops, agile, user-centered design, automated testing and other concepts from the U.S. Digital Services Playbook, the station reported.
