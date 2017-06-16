Rockwell Collins has delivered the 770th global positioning system receiver built for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center as part of a contract awarded in 2012.
The company said Thursday that the Military-Code GPS receivers were ordered under the Military GPS User Equipment program which works to boost GPS capacities for the military in areas where signals are unavailable.
M-Code was designed to bolster the military use of traditional GPS devices and integrate with existing signals without disrupting civilian and military equipment.
Troy Brunk, vice president and general manager of communication, navigation and electronic warfare systems at Rockwell Collins, said that the M-Code system helps meet a need for GPS navigation and situational awareness capacity for aircraft, ground and maritime applications.
Rockwell Collins will also help the integration of M-Code receivers across the USAF SMC network as part of the MGUE contract.
Rockwell Collins Delivers 770th GPS Receiver to Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center
