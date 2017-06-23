Rockwell Collins‘ military-code global positioning system receivers have completed seven ballistic and guided flight tests that aimed to demonstrate live-fire tracking capacity for guided munitions.
The company said Thursday its receivers acquired both M-Code and Y-Code GPS signals to direct munitions toward specific targets during the live-fire tests that occurred in Yuma, Arizona.
“Together with the U.S. Army and Air Force, we have demonstrated the power of next generation GPS for weapons use and cross-collaboration,” said Troy Brunk, vice president and general manager of communication, navigation and electronic warfare systems at Rockwell Collins.
The collaborative test program also demonstrated the readiness of M-Code for integration with conventional GPS systems, Rockwell Collins noted.
The company has also built and delivered a 770th GPS receiver to the Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center as part of a previously awarded contract.
Rockwell Collins Demos GPS Receivers in Ballistic & Guided Flight Tests
