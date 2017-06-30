Rockwell Collins Installs Final Cockpit Update on Air Force KC-10 Tanker Fleet

Rockwell Collins has installed new avionics into the U.S. Air Force‘s fleet of KC-10 tanker aircraft as part of a larger effort to bring the fleet to compliance with global standards for communications, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management systems.
The company said Thursday the Flight2 integrated avionics system is the 59th and final cockpit update on the Air Force’s KC-10 planes.
Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager of airborne solutions at Rockwell Collins, said the new avionics system is designed to provide pilots with optimized situational awareness and communications as well as direct routing and reduced fuel consumption.
Rockwell Collins also performed flights tests and dual certifications as prime contractor of the six-year KC-10 upgrade program.
