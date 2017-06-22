General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business has selected Rockwell Collins to provide avionics systems for the former’s MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft.
Rockwell Collins said Wednesday it will deliver its Pro Line Fusion integrated avionics platform, which features interactive touch-control displays and a flight management system to support operations under current instrument flight rules.
Pro Line Fusion will also give aircraft operators access to civil airspace features integrated with a graphical presentation of the ground control station.
MQ-9B SkyGuardian is a variant of GA-ASI’s Predator B RPA that is designed to meet international airworthiness standards.
Dave Schreck, Rockwell Collins vice president and general manager of airborne solutions for government systems, said the partnership will help pave the way for unmanned aircraft systems to access controlled civil airspace.
Rockwell Collins to Supply Avionics for General Atomics’ SkyGuardian RPA
General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business has selected Rockwell Collins to provide avionics systems for the former’s MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft.
Rockwell Collins said Wednesday it will deliver its Pro Line Fusion integrated avionics platform, which features interactive touch-control displays and a flight management system to support operations under current instrument flight rules.
Pro Line Fusion will also give aircraft operators access to civil airspace features integrated with a graphical presentation of the ground control station.
MQ-9B SkyGuardian is a variant of GA-ASI’s Predator B RPA that is designed to meet international airworthiness standards.
Dave Schreck, Rockwell Collins vice president and general manager of airborne solutions for government systems, said the partnership will help pave the way for unmanned aircraft systems to access controlled civil airspace.